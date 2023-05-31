One sentenced to death, other life imprisonment

The local courts here on Wednesday sentenced one convict to death while one other was awarded life imprisonment besides fine for killing a man during house robbery in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on October 10, last year

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The local courts here on Wednesday sentenced one convict to death while one other was awarded life imprisonment besides fine for killing a man during house robbery in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on October 10, last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. The judge noted that the prosecution successfully proved the charge against the accused. The judge sentenced Shahzad Akhtar to death, Rs 0.

3 million in damages and a fine of Rs 50,000 in the case of robbery and murder. While the co-accused, the brother of the convict identified as Nadeem Akhtar was sentenced to life imprisonment, 20 years' imprisonment, Rs 0.3 million in damages and a fine of Rs 50,000 for robbery and murder, the convicts Shahzad Akhtar,According to the prosecution, the convicts have allegedly shot dead Ijaz Khan during a house robbery in Mazzar Colony area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station on October 10, last year.