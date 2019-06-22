UrduPoint.com
One Shelter Home Is Insufficient For Capital: Khawar Mumtaz

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:25 PM

The government should establish more shelter homes for homeless women and women in distress especially for senior citizens, Chairperson National Commission for Status of Women (NCSW) said here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The government should establish more shelter homes for homeless women and women in distress especially for senior citizens, Chairperson National Commission for Status of Women (NCSW) said here on Saturday.

Talking to APP, she said that one shelter home is insufficient for the home less women and refugees and who are living in shelter homes in share accommodation or live in non-functional public buildings, collective centers, slums and informal types of settlements.

There is no alternative for homeless women, adding only women shelter home keep them safe.

She also said that Punjab has 36 shelter homes for homeless women and capital has only one center for women although it is running smoothly but there is need of more shelter home because it is very difficult for women to go to other cities for accommodation.

She further said that establishment of such shelters would improve the condition of homeless women.

There is dire need of more shelter homes beside attitude of staff and society should be positive with the homeless women.

