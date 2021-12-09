One shop sealed, fine imposed on shopkeepers for profiteering, violating COVID-19 SOPs

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khautta on Thursday imposed Rs 15,500 fine on shopkeepers in different areas of the tehsil Kahutta for indulging in profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khautta on Thursday imposed Rs 15,500 fine on shopkeepers in different areas of the tehsil Kahutta for indulging in profiteering.

While carrying out price checking of fruits and vegetables in Kahutta main bazaar, the AC sealed one shop for overpricing and imposed a fine of Rs 15,500 on different sellers for not displaying the price list.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

Meanwhile, AC city Waqas Sikandari while checking the enforcement of coronavirus SOPs issued by the district administration in different areas of the city, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on various restaurants, including Babar Gull hotel and Khayber-Bajur restaurant in the committee chowk area.

The AC warned that stern action would be taken against those violating the SOPs.