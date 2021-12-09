UrduPoint.com

One Shop Sealed, Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers For Profiteering, Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:17 PM

One shop sealed, fine imposed on shopkeepers for profiteering, violating COVID-19 SOPs

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khautta on Thursday imposed Rs 15,500 fine on shopkeepers in different areas of the tehsil Kahutta for indulging in profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khautta on Thursday imposed Rs 15,500 fine on shopkeepers in different areas of the tehsil Kahutta for indulging in profiteering.

While carrying out price checking of fruits and vegetables in Kahutta main bazaar, the AC sealed one shop for overpricing and imposed a fine of Rs 15,500 on different sellers for not displaying the price list.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

Meanwhile, AC city Waqas Sikandari while checking the enforcement of coronavirus SOPs issued by the district administration in different areas of the city, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on various restaurants, including Babar Gull hotel and Khayber-Bajur restaurant in the committee chowk area.

The AC warned that stern action would be taken against those violating the SOPs.

Related Topics

Hotel Fine Price Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubai’s latest ac ..

Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in clean and renewa ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints president, BoT chairperson ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints president, BoT chairperson for SEA

19 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh, Philipino Secretary of Department ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Philipino Secretary of Department of Trade and Industry discuss ..

19 minutes ago
 UK Labour Party Records Largest Lead Over Ruling C ..

UK Labour Party Records Largest Lead Over Ruling Conservatives Since 2019 - Poll

2 minutes ago
 UK Conservative Party Fined for Failing to Report ..

UK Conservative Party Fined for Failing to Report Donation Used to Remodel Johns ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Plans to Reduce National Debt to 47% of GD ..

Ukraine Plans to Reduce National Debt to 47% of GDP by 2024 From Current 57% - C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.