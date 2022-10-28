One shop sealed for illegal LPG decanting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in its ongoing drive against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sealed an agency in the sub-urban area of the Federal capital.

According to ICT spokesman, the assistant commissioner secretariat arrested the shop owner for operating an illegal LPG agency. LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets were also confiscated during the raid and a case was registered against the accused, he added.

He said the civil administration would continue its operation against the rules violations and the illegal LPG agencies would be sealed.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

It may be mentioned that the capital administration has imposed a ban on the decanting of LPG cylinders in the capital.

A notification issued from the office of the district magistrate said the illegal decanting of LPG cylinders in the capital poses a threat to public life and property.

It says there are sufficient grounds for proceedings under CrPC's section 144 to prohibit the activity in order to provide immediate relief to the public at large.

Meanwhile, residents have complained that despite the fact that several lives were lost due to the illegal lethal business of decanting LPG, the business continues unabated in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

They said the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue, seemingly waiting for another catastrophe to happen before taking any action.

Illegal filling points are located in rural areas of the federal capital -so as to cater to them. Some are even located near schools, posing a constant threat to human lives and property, said Kainaat Babar, a dweller of the city who had lost her cousin to an exploding gas cylinder in an illegal decanting shop.