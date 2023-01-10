UrduPoint.com

One Shot Dead, Another Injured In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 09:24 PM

One shot dead, another injured in Tank

One person died and another got injured as unknown assailants opened fire on a car here in the Tajouri area on Tuesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :One person died and another got injured as unknown assailants opened fire on a car here in the Tajouri area on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the medical team of the district emergency service responded timely after receiving the information.

The unknown people opened fire on a car in Tajouri village. As a result, Dilnawaz Advocate Kundi Amakhil died on the spot while Mustafa Advocate Marwat Malazai got injured.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

