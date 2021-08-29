UrduPoint.com

One Shot Dead, Another Injured Over Minor Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead while another got injured when an armed man opened fire over a minor dispute here in Bandi Dhondan village on Sunday.

According to details, Ahsan alias Goshi and Shahzeb were doing welding work at a house in Bandi Dhondan village when Jawad Rashid came out of his home and quarreling with them.

After exchange of harsh words, Jawad opened fire at them, as a result Ahsan died on the spot while Shahzeb got serious bullet injuries. The injured was shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) in critical condition.

Jawad has managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime. The accused Jawad Rashid son of Muhammad Rashid is a former village councilor and is also allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

