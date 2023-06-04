UrduPoint.com

One Shot Dead, Another Injured Over Old Enmity

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead while another sustained injuries over an old enmity at Adda Munirabad Multan-Bahawalpur road in premises of Basti Malook police station here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two persons including 44-year old Jamshed s/o Ashiq and 30-year old Mehran s/o Wahid Bukhash residents of 17-Kashi Vehari-Multan road were on the way to Multan from Basti Malook on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, two unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire and shot Jamshed dead and injured Mehran. The criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident, however, the police officials said that they have an old enmity over land issues.

