TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity on Monday in the jurisdiction of city police station Toba Tek Singh.

According to police, Muhammad Saleem resident of 295 Gb Nabere, was sleeping in his house when accused Muhammad Aamir and others shot him dead.

The Police said that there was an old enmity between the two parties.