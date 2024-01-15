One shot dead, other injured in different incidents in Wah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A man was shot dead while another was injured in two different incidents in various parts of Wah Saddar Police Station on Monday.

According to the Police source, in the first incident, an Afghan national identified as Younas Khan was shot dead by two masked men in day broad light assassination case on GT road near Wah Garden.

The assassinators managed to escape from the crime scene successfully. Police while quoting the victims of the family have attributed the blood murder to some old feud over marriage issue.

In the second incident, a man was shot and injured over resisting robbery in the Hussainabad area in the same police station limits.

Ahmed Hussain has reported to police that he came from Chitral to meet his relatives and was going on Jallala road when reached Hussainabad two men riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and at gunpoint tried to loot him and when he resisted, the armed bandits shot him and fled away.

Wah Saddar Police registered two different cases and launched further investigation.

