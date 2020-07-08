UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Shot Dead Over Petty Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:37 PM

One shot dead over petty dispute

A man was shot dead by his in-laws in the limit of Sader Police Station, said police on Wednesday

DERA ISMAL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by his in-laws in the limit of Sader Police Station, said police on Wednesday.

According to Police, the alleged killers Fazlur Rehman and Ayub sons of Aziz Rehman allegedly sprayed bullets on Waqas and Insha Ullah, leaving both the men injured.

The firing incident occurred in Rata Kulachi area in the limits of Sadar Police Station. The alleged killers managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police later on confirmed that one Waqas succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The police on the report of injured Insha Ullah registered FIR against the alleged killers. The motive of the killing was a petty dispute between the two families.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Police Station Man FIR

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

11 minutes ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

25 minutes ago

ADX transfers its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah bran ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 law ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Food Security Council assesses latest tre ..

26 minutes ago

Picture showing end of earth in Australia goes vir ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.