One shot dead over petty dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by his in-laws in the limit of Sader Police Station, said police on Wednesday.

According to Police, the alleged killers Fazlur Rehman and Ayub sons of Aziz Rehman allegedly sprayed bullets on Waqas and Insha Ullah, leaving both the men injured.

The firing incident occurred in Rata Kulachi area in the limits of Sadar Police Station. The alleged killers managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police later on confirmed that one Waqas succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The police on the report of injured Insha Ullah registered FIR against the alleged killers. The motive of the killing was a petty dispute between the two families.