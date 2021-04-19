UrduPoint.com
One Shot Dead, Three Injured Near Haji Camp

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:01 PM

Unidentified armed assailants riding a motorbike shot dead a man and injured three others near Children Hospital, Hiji Camp in the vicinity of Pahari Pur police station here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Unidentified armed assailants riding a motorbike shot dead a man and injured three others near Children Hospital, Hiji Camp in the vicinity of Pahari Pur police station here on Monday.

According to police, armed motorcyclists fired at a car and killed one, Naik Muhammad (36), son of Lala Jan, resident of Hussain Chowk.

Three others identified as Farid, Mustafa and Dilawar sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital. Pahari Pur police were investigating the incident.

