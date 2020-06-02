UrduPoint.com
One Shot Dead, Two Injured In Jehlum

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:15 PM

A person was killed while two others sustained injuries on Tuesday when an unidentified men opened fire near Kantarelli in Jehlum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A person was killed while two others sustained injuries on Tuesday when an unidentified men opened fire near Kantarelli in Jehlum.

According to rescue officials the body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police registered a case and started search operation.

