One soldier, civilian martyred; 9 injured in Miranshah suicide blast: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army and a civilian embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast occurred in general area Miranshah of North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued on Thursday, the martyred soldier was identified as Havaldar Muhammad Ameer (age 30 years, resident of Mianwali) whereas an innocent civilian also embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while nine innocent civilians were injured in the incident.