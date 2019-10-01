UrduPoint.com
One SP, 3 DSPs Among Seven Posted, Transferred

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:26 PM

One SP, 3 DSPs among seven posted, transferred

The Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Officer and provincial Establishment Department Tuesday notified posting and transfers of seven officers of BPS 17 and 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Officer and provincial Establishment Department Tuesday notified posting and transfers of seven officers of BPS 17 and 18.

According to KP police notification SP (BS-18) Muhammad Irshad has been posted as SP Special Branch while Acting SP Investigation Nowshera DSP (BS-17) Iftikhar Shah posted as Acting SP Investigation Charsadda, Acting SP Investigation Upper Dir Sajjad Ahmad DSP (BS-17) posted as Acting SP Investigation Nowshera and Acting SP Investigation HQrs CCP Peshawar DSP (BS-17) posted as Acting SP Investigation Swabi in their own pay and scale.

Meanwhile Establishment Department notified that Superintendent (BS-17) Social Welfare Department Muhammad Aftab has been posted to Finance Department, Superintendent (BS-17) Shakeel Ahmad transferred from Elementary and Secondary education department to R-IV Section, Establishment Department and Superintendent (BS-17) Riaz Khan transferred from Auqaf Department and posted to Lit-III Section.

It further notified transfer of two Junior Clerks BS-11 Aqib Javed and Muhammad Bilal to Establishment and Finance departments respectively.

