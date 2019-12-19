One SP, 9 DSPs reshuffled in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Thursday transferred nine Divisional Police Officers (DSPs) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) and posted them against their new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Thursday transferred nine Divisional Police Officers (DSPs) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) and posted them against their new assignments.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Police Officer KP, SP Muhammad Ashfaq has been transferred and posted as AIG Complaint and Enquiry CPO Peshawar, DSP Arbab Shafiullah posted as SP Training, DSP Tajamul Khan posted as Director Police school of Public Disorder and Riot Management Mardan, DSP Darvesh Khan posted as SP Finance and Procurement, DSP Muhammad Ishtiaq posted as SP Security CPEC Hazara Region.

All the above mentioned officers were on awaiting posting at CPO Peshawar Office.

The other transferred officers included DSP Noor Jamal Acting SP Finance and Procurement CPO posted as Director Traffic Management Schol Kohat, DSP Headquarters Mansehra Bashir Ahmad has been given additional charge of DSP KPF at Mansehra, SDPO Dassu Upper Kohistan has been given additional charge of DSP KPF Dassu Upper while DSP Police Training School Kohat has been transferred and posted as DSP Admn Traffic Management School Kohat and DSP Admn TMS Kohat has been posted as SDPO City Kohat.