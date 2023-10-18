‘One-Stop’ license issuing operation inaugurated at MVE office

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 09:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Commissioner of Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday inaugurated one-stop operation for issuance of driving licenses at Motor Vehicle Examiner's (MVE) office.

The new system would provide drivers with token, medical test faciltiy and traffic sign test services under single roof.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner directed action against vehicles emitting hazardous emissions to minimize environmental pollution.

He also emphasized to treat people with courtesy and provide them needed assistance.

He also visited various sections of MVE office and witnessed different stages of the driving license issuance process.

