One student die, another five sustain injuries as shed in a school collapses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) One school-kid died and another five sustained injuries as a shed of a private school fell down, near Kalarwali Bridge at tehsil Jatoe, in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call in which the caller informed that six to seven kids had received injuries as a shed of private school Tariq Bin Ziyad collapsed suddenly.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site immediately after mishap. It shifted the injured kids to hospital.

However, one kid who was earlier shifted to hospital by local people died in the hospital.

Similarly, other five injured students are availing treatment in hospital. Police is investigating the incident.