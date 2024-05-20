One Student Die, Another Five Sustain Injuries As Shed In A School Collapses
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) One school-kid died and another five sustained injuries as a shed of a private school fell down, near Kalarwali Bridge at tehsil Jatoe, in district Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call in which the caller informed that six to seven kids had received injuries as a shed of private school Tariq Bin Ziyad collapsed suddenly.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site immediately after mishap. It shifted the injured kids to hospital.
However, one kid who was earlier shifted to hospital by local people died in the hospital.
Similarly, other five injured students are availing treatment in hospital. Police is investigating the incident.
Recent Stories
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five profiteers held14 seconds ago
-
Bilawal expresses condolence over tragic death of Irani President16 seconds ago
-
Case registered against 10 outlaws for allegedly torturing Assistant Commissioner23 seconds ago
-
Abdullah Gul condoles demise of Iranian President, FM in helicopter crash30 seconds ago
-
CM KP condoles death of Iran's President in helicopter crash33 seconds ago
-
69 meters disconnected on gas theft37 seconds ago
-
Seminar held to increase employment provision for women10 minutes ago
-
10-day theatre festival to start from May 27 at Alhamra11 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Press Club hosts journalist’s children competition in speeches, patriotic songs11 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases19 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM calls on COAS, lauds Pakistan Army's role in regional peace, stability30 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid says Iranian President was 'vibrant voice for Kashmir, Palestine'31 minutes ago