One student dies as truck hits his bike in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A road accident in Kotri, Jamshoro district, left a school student dead and another critical injured on Saturday.

According to Kotri police, the students were returning from their school to their home on a motorbike when a truck struck them in the SITE area.Both the boys were underage and were riding the motorbike without license.

The police identified the deceased student as 14 year old Shuhab Gorar and the injured one as 13 year old Ali Muhammad Babbur.

The injured were shifted to Bilawal Medical College Hospital and Gorar was later referred to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad.

The police told that the truck driver escaped along with the vehicle.The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.