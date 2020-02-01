UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Student Dies As Truck Hits His Bike In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:54 PM

One student dies as truck hits his bike in Hyderabad

A road accident in Kotri, Jamshoro district, left a school student dead and another critical injured on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A road accident in Kotri, Jamshoro district, left a school student dead and another critical injured on Saturday.

According to Kotri police, the students were returning from their school to their home on a motorbike when a truck struck them in the SITE area.Both the boys were underage and were riding the motorbike without license.

The police identified the deceased student as 14 year old Shuhab Gorar and the injured one as 13 year old Ali Muhammad Babbur.

The injured were shifted to Bilawal Medical College Hospital and Gorar was later referred to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad.

The police told that the truck driver escaped along with the vehicle.The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Student Driver Vehicle Road Accident Hyderabad Jamshoro SITE Kotri FIR From

Recent Stories

Militants Attack Syrian Army With Car Bombs in Ale ..

42 seconds ago

17 % increase in revenue, 40% in Return Filers

45 seconds ago

Man shot injured in Quetta

46 seconds ago

Media should raise Kashmir as a national cause in ..

48 seconds ago

Vice President attends crowning of Hamdan bin Moha ..

25 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan 01 Feb ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.