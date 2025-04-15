One Student Killed, Two Others Injured In Firing By Robbers
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) One student was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in firing by robbers in Mamonkanjan police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that bandits opened indiscriminate firing over resistance near Zafar Chowk, Chak No.449-GB, on Tandlianwala Road. In the meantime, a rickshaw carrying schoolchildren reached the spot and stray bullets hit and caused serious injuries to three students, including Owais (7), Sajid (9) and Maryam (10).
The injured students were rushed to hospital but Owais died while the condition of the others is also stated to be critical.
Meanwhile, dacoits deprived a Sheikhupura-based trader of Rs800,000 in cash. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar rushed to the spot and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. Two special teams, headed by SP Saddar and DSP Tandlianwala, were constituted which would work under the direct supervision of the SSP Investigation.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One student killed, two others injured in firing by robbers6 minutes ago
-
Secretary visits under-construction Agri Mall6 minutes ago
-
BZU climate action summit kicks off with youth-driven policy dialogue6 minutes ago
-
CEO visits girls primary school6 minutes ago
-
CII chairman urges Muslim world to take stand against Israeli aggression in Gaza16 minutes ago
-
Heatwave alert issued for South Punjab as temperature rises16 minutes ago
-
Bird breeders express concerns on raids16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews ant-polio drive arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Afghan ringleader of notorious robbery gang arrested in Nowshera26 minutes ago
-
Human excellence lies in ability to argue with reason: Senator Irfan Siddiqui26 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Gymkhana Club to undergo revamp & receive ownership26 minutes ago
-
Two dead, six injured in Haripur bus accident26 minutes ago