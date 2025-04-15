Open Menu

One Student Killed, Two Others Injured In Firing By Robbers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

One student killed, two others injured in firing by robbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) One student was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in firing by robbers in Mamonkanjan police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that bandits opened indiscriminate firing over resistance near Zafar Chowk, Chak No.449-GB, on Tandlianwala Road. In the meantime, a rickshaw carrying schoolchildren reached the spot and stray bullets hit and caused serious injuries to three students, including Owais (7), Sajid (9) and Maryam (10).

The injured students were rushed to hospital but Owais died while the condition of the others is also stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, dacoits deprived a Sheikhupura-based trader of Rs800,000 in cash. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar rushed to the spot and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. Two special teams, headed by SP Saddar and DSP Tandlianwala, were constituted which would work under the direct supervision of the SSP Investigation.

