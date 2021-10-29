One student one tree drive kicks off at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

'One Student, One Tree' campaign has been launched at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob while inaugurating the tree planting campaign, said that under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Vision, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Green Campus Project and under the Department of State Care and Space Management, tree planting will be done in all the campuses.

Under this campaign, 6,000 saplings will be planted in the campus during next one week and students will be fully guided and encouraged in this regard.

On this occasion, Dr. Abid Rasheed Gill said that under this program, every student will plant a sapling in the campus at the beginning of the BS program and during his academic period they will be responsible for the care of this plant.

For this purpose, each student will be given extra marks.