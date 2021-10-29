UrduPoint.com

One Student One Tree Drive Kicks Off At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:24 PM

One student one tree drive kicks off at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

'One Student, One Tree' campaign has been launched at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :'One Student, One Tree' campaign has been launched at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob while inaugurating the tree planting campaign, said that under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Vision, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Green Campus Project and under the Department of State Care and Space Management, tree planting will be done in all the campuses.

Under this campaign, 6,000 saplings will be planted in the campus during next one week and students will be fully guided and encouraged in this regard.

On this occasion, Dr. Abid Rasheed Gill said that under this program, every student will plant a sapling in the campus at the beginning of the BS program and during his academic period they will be responsible for the care of this plant.

For this purpose, each student will be given extra marks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Student IUB All

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

27 minutes ago
 Relief goods distributed among shanties dwellers

Relief goods distributed among shanties dwellers

3 minutes ago
 Leading member of gang involved in snatching brand ..

Leading member of gang involved in snatching brand new cars arrested from Dera B ..

3 minutes ago
 Awareness walk about one-wheeling, road accidents

Awareness walk about one-wheeling, road accidents

3 minutes ago
 Old man dies of burns in house fire

Old man dies of burns in house fire

7 minutes ago
 Ecuador to Include COVID-19 Vaccine in Regular Vac ..

Ecuador to Include COVID-19 Vaccine in Regular Vaccination Program - Health Mini ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.