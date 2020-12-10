UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Succumbed To COVID-19, 4 More Tested Positive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:34 PM

One succumbed to COVID-19, 4 more tested positive

One more person succumbed novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock while more tested positive on Thursday. The number of positive patients surged to 868

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :One more person succumbed novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock while more tested positive on Thursday. The number of positive patients surged to 868. The COVID-19 positive patient identified as Sajida Zaffar- a resident of Attock has succumbed to virus at district headquarters hospital.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details about the new patients has said that all four belongs to Fatehjang. He further said that the number of active patients in the district surged to 108 in which 102 are home isolated while six others are hospitalized. He said that as many as ten suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which three are critical while seven other are stable. The Health official informed that so far 737 positive patients have recovered in the district.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 19,661 while screening of as many as 23,112 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 335 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 18,458 are tested negative so far.

Meanwhile, in Hazro assistant Commissioner Hazro Shagufta Jabeen paid surprise check at a government school in village Chachi and found that female students were present in the school in violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as government orders for closure of all educational institutions keeping in views COVID-19 epidemic. She sealed the school besides directed the management to explain the situation as further legal action would be taken accordingly.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs1.2 m distributed under Bahimat Buzurg programme ..

2 minutes ago

Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in ..

2 minutes ago

DRAP reduces price of corona antiviral drug Remdes ..

2 minutes ago

KMC builds a link road at Fisheries Gate no 02

2 minutes ago

Israel-Morocco Deal Includes Establishing Diplomat ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats, Accused of Espionage, Must Leav ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.