One succumbed to COVID-19, 4 more tested positive

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :One more person succumbed novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock while more tested positive on Thursday. The number of positive patients surged to 868. The COVID-19 positive patient identified as Sajida Zaffar- a resident of Attock has succumbed to virus at district headquarters hospital.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details about the new patients has said that all four belongs to Fatehjang. He further said that the number of active patients in the district surged to 108 in which 102 are home isolated while six others are hospitalized. He said that as many as ten suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which three are critical while seven other are stable. The Health official informed that so far 737 positive patients have recovered in the district.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 19,661 while screening of as many as 23,112 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 335 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 18,458 are tested negative so far.

Meanwhile, in Hazro assistant Commissioner Hazro Shagufta Jabeen paid surprise check at a government school in village Chachi and found that female students were present in the school in violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as government orders for closure of all educational institutions keeping in views COVID-19 epidemic. She sealed the school besides directed the management to explain the situation as further legal action would be taken accordingly.