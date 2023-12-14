One sugar mill, 2 kiln houses fined

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) imposed Rs 700,000 fine on one sugar mill and two brick-kilns on the charge of violating the law and polluting environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Thursday that the environment teams checked various factories and kiln houses and found in operational condition one sugar mill in Tehsil Jaranwala without installing environment control system.

The team imposed Rs 500,000 fine on its owner while a fine of Rs 200,000 was imposed on owners of two brick-kilns in Chak No 6-JB and Chak No 9-JB over their operation without installing zigzag technology.

Meanwhile, the environment protection team also imposed Rs 18,000 fine on nine vehicles on the charge of emitting excessive smoke and polluting environment, he added.