One super education board to be set up, says HEC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The government has agreed to abolish all nine education boards across Punjab and establish one super board to fulfill their responsibilities.

Sources in Higher Education Department (HED) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) told APP that working plan in that regard is being prepared.

Instructions to prepare a schedule and characteristics for implementation of the plan had already been issued. The decision would also be presented in the Punjab Assembly's cabinet for legislation.

All nine education boards in the province include Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal. In this connection, all policy work has been done. The super board secretary would be appointed from Higher Education Commission, while Controller Examination would be appointed from school Education Department.