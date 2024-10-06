Open Menu

One Super Education Board To Be Set Up, Says HEC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 09:00 PM

One super education board to be set up, says HEC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The government has agreed to abolish all nine education boards across Punjab and establish one super board to fulfill their responsibilities.

Sources in Higher Education Department (HED) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) told APP that working plan in that regard is being prepared.

Instructions to prepare a schedule and characteristics for implementation of the plan had already been issued. The decision would also be presented in the Punjab Assembly's cabinet for legislation.

All nine education boards in the province include Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal. In this connection, all policy work has been done. The super board secretary would be appointed from Higher Education Commission, while Controller Examination would be appointed from school Education Department.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Education Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala HEC All From Government Cabinet Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

21 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

21 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

21 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

22 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

22 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

22 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

22 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

22 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

21 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan