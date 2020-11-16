UrduPoint.com
One Suspect Held In Sargodha

Mon 16th November 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a suspect and recovered narcotics during house-to-house search operation launched in the limits of Kot momin police.

On the directions of DPO Faisal Gulzar, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metric identification of more than 20 people and 10 houses of Behak Ranjha village and its surroundings and arrested an accused for possessing narcotics.

