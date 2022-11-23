One suspected terrorist killed in Lakki Marwat joint operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district police of Lakki Marwat and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation and killed most wanted terrorist, allegedly involved in attack on mobile police, source said on Wednesday.

Police claim to have killed a most wanted terrorist Waheed Ullah (alias Usama) son of Najeebullah resident of Kotka Gul Akhtar during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the law enforcement agencies.

The police said it was tipped off by the informers that Waheedullah and his accomplices were present in the close limits of Ghoriwala Police station and Naurang Police station while planning sabotage action.

The terrorists resorted to firing as the police party reached the spot later which turned into exchange of fire resulting in killing of Waheedullah.

The police also recovered a sub-machine gun and ammunition during the search. According to sources the search continued for several hours in the vicinities of Bannu and Naurang areas.

The killed terrorist was wanted by CTD and Lakki Marwat police in various cases including attack on mobile team of Lakki Marwat police which left six policemen martyred recently.