UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Terrorist Among 53 Notorious Criminals Apprehended

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:00 PM

One terrorist among 53 notorious criminals apprehended

SWABI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::The district police arrested one terrorist among 53 notorious criminals and recovered huge quantity of narcotics and ammunition during the month of October.

The spokesman of district police said here Tuesday said that 31 search and strike operations were carried out in the district following the directives of District Police Officer Imran Shahid.

The police arrested 62 drug dealers in October 2020 and recovered 93 kg of cannabis, 2 kg of heroin, 1 kg 137 gram, opium 40 kg 80 gram and 06 bottles of liquor from their possession.

During the operation, 16 Kalashnikovs, 02 bore rifles, 19 guns 12 bore, 206 pistol 30 bore and 3000 bullets / cartridges were recovered from the custody of accused.

One of the notorious terrorists, 22 accused of murder cases, 08 accused of attempted murder cases, 02 accused of kidnapping and 04 accused of robbery and burglary were arrested.

Similarly, during crackdown against notorious criminals, a total of 53 were arrested, including notorious criminals of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery, who were arrested and brought to justice.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Police Kidnapping Robbery October Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

3 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

3 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

9 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

40 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

48 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.