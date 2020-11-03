One terrorist among 53 notorious criminals apprehended

SWABI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::The district police arrested one terrorist among 53 notorious criminals and recovered huge quantity of narcotics and ammunition during the month of October.

The spokesman of district police said here Tuesday said that 31 search and strike operations were carried out in the district following the directives of District Police Officer Imran Shahid.

The police arrested 62 drug dealers in October 2020 and recovered 93 kg of cannabis, 2 kg of heroin, 1 kg 137 gram, opium 40 kg 80 gram and 06 bottles of liquor from their possession.

During the operation, 16 Kalashnikovs, 02 bore rifles, 19 guns 12 bore, 206 pistol 30 bore and 3000 bullets / cartridges were recovered from the custody of accused.

One of the notorious terrorists, 22 accused of murder cases, 08 accused of attempted murder cases, 02 accused of kidnapping and 04 accused of robbery and burglary were arrested.

Similarly, during crackdown against notorious criminals, a total of 53 were arrested, including notorious criminals of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery, who were arrested and brought to justice.