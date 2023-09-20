One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) One terrorist was killed and another wounded during an intelligence based operation by Security Forces in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District.

According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.