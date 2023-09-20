Open Menu

One Terrorist Killed During IBO In Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2023 | 05:47 PM

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

The Inter-Service Public Relation says weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.  

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) One terrorist was killed and another wounded during an intelligence based operation by Security Forces in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District.

According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist ISPR Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in ..

Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in China

5 minutes ago
 SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

5 minutes ago
 ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process ..

ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process

2 minutes ago
 Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

Putin hopes for 'peaceful' resolution in Karabakh

2 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists ..

Azerbaijan halts Karabakh operation as separatists vow to disarm

2 minutes ago
IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to ele ..

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to electricity consumers

20 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference ..

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business For ..

Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th September

22 minutes ago
 SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connecti ..

SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connections&#039; requests

22 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit a ..

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in ..

37 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; J ..

Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan