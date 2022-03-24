UrduPoint.com

One Terrorist Killed In Encounter : CTD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 10:05 PM

One wanted terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :One wanted terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police.

The CTD said that gunfight broke out when the CTD, police other intelligence agencies carried out a joint operation based on an intelligence tip-off in Armar area of Peshawar.

On seeing the police force, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on them and in the ensuing shootout, one dangerous terrorist Daniel was killed and two or three terrorists managed to escape.

The CTD said that terrorists were involved in henious crimes including attack on Kocha Rasaldar mosque, targeted killings of policemen, traffic wardens and attack on Jalozai mobile van.

The terrorists were also involved in the targeted killing of minorities, Satnam Singh and Pastor William SirajHeavy contingent of CTD and police have cordoned off the area and search operation underway to arrested escaped terrorists.

