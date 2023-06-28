Open Menu

One Terrorist Killed, Three Injured In Tirah IBO: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 08:00 PM

One terrorist killed, three injured in Tirah IBO: ISPR

A terrorist was killed and three others were injured by the security forces in an intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in general area Tirah of Khyber District on June 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A terrorist was killed and three others were injured by the security forces in an intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in general area Tirah of Khyber District on June 27.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate other terrorists, if any, found in the area.

"The security forces are determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Fire Exchange ISPR June From

Recent Stories

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrif ..

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrificial meat to 4,200 families

6 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

6 minutes ago
 Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: N ..

Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: No Russian Citizen Subject to E ..

13 minutes ago
 EU moves closer to launching digital euro

EU moves closer to launching digital euro

14 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Az ..

Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Azha

13 minutes ago
 City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Az ..

City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

13 minutes ago
UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Hel ..

UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emi ..

11 minutes ago
 One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized i ..

One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized in Iran Due to Dust Storm - Off ..

11 minutes ago
 CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid ..

CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid holidays

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 sacrificial goats among orpha ..

11 minutes ago
 Admin sealed plant polluting environment

Admin sealed plant polluting environment

11 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges ..

Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges in NYC Subway Chokehold Death ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan