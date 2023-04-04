One terrorist killed, two wounded after gunfight with police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A suspected terrorist was killed and two others were injured in an exchange of fire during an operation here in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to a police spokesman, the police and security forces conducted a joint operation after receiving credible information about the presence of some terrorists in the Kot Essa area.

A party of three terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the security forces. After this, one terrorist was killed and two others were injured in retaliatory firing of police and security forces. The injured terrorists managed to escape by taking advantage of nearby forests.

In the exchange of fire, one police constable named Ilyas also got injured and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera.

The killed terrorist was identified as Ansar, son of Gul Rehman, resident of Kot Essa, Tehsil Daraban, who was wanted to police in Daraban check post-attack case and different other cases of attacking police and security forces.

The police also recovered an SMG rifle from the dead terrorist which belonged to martyred constable Hazrat Hussain who was martyred in the attack on the Daraban check post.