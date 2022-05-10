One tested covid-positive in Potohar town

One more person had tested positive for Covid-19 in Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from other areas of the district during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :One more person had tested positive for Covid-19 in Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management Center on Monday, as many as 6,867,147 people, including 44,776 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021 last year.

The report updated that 46,562 positive cases had been reported and 45,217 were discharged after recovery. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 510 samples were collected, out of which 509 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 per cent.

Currently, the number of active cases is ten and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.