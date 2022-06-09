UrduPoint.com

One Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Cantonment Area

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

One tested positive for coronavirus in Cantonment area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :One more person had tested positive for the coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment  area, while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center on Thursday, as many as 6,884,489 people, including 44,791 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.

The report updated that 46,649 positive cases had been reported and 45,288 discharged after recovery so far. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,013 samples were collected, out of which 1,012 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.1 per cent. Presently, the number of active cases was 28 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

