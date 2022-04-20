One tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Rawal town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :One more patient had tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in the Rawal town area, while no case had been brought from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours. According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Wednesday, three confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including the Holy Family, District Headquarters and Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was stable, and two were on double oxygen support.

"As many as 6,817,978 people, including 44,715 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 863 samples were collected, out of which 862 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.