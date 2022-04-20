UrduPoint.com

One Tested Positive For Deadly Coronavirus In Rawal Town

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

One tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Rawal town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :One more patient had tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in the Rawal town area, while no case had been brought from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours. According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Wednesday, three confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including the Holy Family, District Headquarters and Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was stable, and two were on double oxygen support.

"As many as 6,817,978 people, including 44,715 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 863 samples were collected, out of which 862 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.

Related Topics

March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regiona ..

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

2 minutes ago
 RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

3 minutes ago
 Revenue employees protest continues against lawyer ..

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

3 minutes ago
 Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve trainin ..

Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve training

3 minutes ago
 Govt striving to steer country out of economic cri ..

Govt striving to steer country out of economic crisis: Marriyum

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.