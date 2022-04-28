One tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Cantt area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :One more patient had tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in Rawalpindi Cantonment area, while no case had been brought from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management Center on Thursday, two confirmed patients were admitted to two health facilities, including the Holy Family and District Headquarters Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was stable, and one on double oxygen support.

"As many as 6,858,202 people, including 44,737 health workers have been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 750 samples were collected, out of which 749 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.13 per cent.