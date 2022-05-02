UrduPoint.com

One Tested Positive For Deadly Coronavirus In Potohar Town

May 02, 2022

One tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Potohar town

One more patient had tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in the Potohar town area, while no case had been brought from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday, as many as 6,865,415 people, including 44,763 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 363 samples were collected, out of which 362 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent.

