One tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Cantt area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :One more patient had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area on Saturday while no case had been brought from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, as many as 6,865,902 people, including 44,785 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1008 samples were collected, out of which 1007 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.