One tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Rawal town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :One more patient had tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in the Rawal town area, while no case had been brought from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours. According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center on Tuesday, as many as 6,875,579 people, including 44,790 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10, 2021, it was informed.

The report said that 30 patients were quarantined at homes presently, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 511 samples were collected, out of which 510 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.21 per cent.