One-third of 18+ has vaccinated one dose of COVID in KP: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said the corona vaccination witnessed a positive trend in the province as one-third of the 8 plus population has at-least one dose of COVID vaccine.

He said that almost 12 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated while 33.2 percent received one dose till September 1, adding that over 2.360 million individuals have been fully vaccinated while 1,810,685 have received second dose and 6,584,055 got first dose.

The minister said there were a total 986 vaccination facilities including 903 vaccination centers, 34 mass vaccination centres and 49 active mobile vans.

He said Chitral has become the second district in the province with more than 67 percent of the population receiving at-least one dose, following Haripur with 50 percent population, Abbottabad 48 Mansehra 45.

66 and Charsadda 45.09.

Jhagra said that Charsadda has the highest vaccination rate in the running week for the first dose where 3.7 per cent of the population vaccinated during current week followed by Nowshera with 3.08 percent, Haripur 2.46, Mardan 2.12, Kohat 2.11 and Malakand 2.04.

The data issued by the health department and NIMS showed that the overall vaccination ratio remained very low in South Waziristan where only 7.55 percent of the population had been vaccinated until September 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that 32.32 percent of the population in the provincial capital got corona jab till September 1 despite the fact that the district administration had set a target of vaccinating 40 percent population by September 1 and warned to block the mobile SIMs of the refusal cases.