UrduPoint.com

One-third Of 18+ Has Vaccinated One Dose Of COVID In KP: Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

One-third of 18+ has vaccinated one dose of COVID in KP: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday said the corona vaccination witnessed a positive trend in the province as one-third of the 8 plus population has at-least one dose of COVID vaccine.

He said that almost 12 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated while 33.2 percent received one dose till September 1, adding that over 2.360 million individuals have been fully vaccinated while 1,810,685 have received second dose and 6,584,055 got first dose.

The minister said there were a total 986 vaccination facilities including 903 vaccination centers, 34 mass vaccination centres and 49 active mobile vans.

He said Chitral has become the second district in the province with more than 67 percent of the population receiving at-least one dose, following Haripur with 50 percent population, Abbottabad 48 Mansehra 45.

66 and Charsadda 45.09.

Jhagra said that Charsadda has the highest vaccination rate in the running week for the first dose where 3.7 per cent of the population vaccinated during current week followed by Nowshera with 3.08 percent, Haripur 2.46, Mardan 2.12, Kohat 2.11 and Malakand 2.04.

The data issued by the health department and NIMS showed that the overall vaccination ratio remained very low in South Waziristan where only 7.55 percent of the population had been vaccinated until September 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that 32.32 percent of the population in the provincial capital got corona jab till September 1 despite the fact that the district administration had set a target of vaccinating 40 percent population by September 1 and warned to block the mobile SIMs of the refusal cases.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Mobile Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Haripur Malakand September Million

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

51 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

48 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

48 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

48 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.