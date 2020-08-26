UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Members of the Sindh Assembly, Khurran Sher Zaman Wednesday said one to two years needed to complete task of cleaning of nullahs in the port city with jointly work of some six departments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Members of the Sindh Assembly, Khurran Sher Zaman Wednesday said one to two years needed to complete task of cleaning of nullahs in the port city with jointly work of some six departments.

Talking to APP, the MPA said that cleaning of 35 sewerage drains and 500 small drainage systems is needed to finalize the task.

Khurram Sher Zaman pointed out that the encroachments raised on the sewerage drains are also a challenge that will also be removed during the work.

Karachi's main streets were submerged with water after record heavy rain of two consecutive days, that is August 24 and 25. People were surprised to find most of the streets cleared from water, on Thursday's morning.

The accumulated water was drained out from Shara-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Nagan Chowrangi, North Karachi and Surjani Town areas that resulted in resumption of routine activities in the port city.

It may be recalled here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for cleaning of sewerage drains in Karachi in the beginning August 2020.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had completed most part of its cleaning work of three main sewerage drains of Karachi in the second week of this August.

Cleaning of three main sewerage drains in the city including Gujjar Nullah, Korangi and Muwachh Goth Nullahs, helped all the concerned departments in de-watering after heavy rain.

The officials of district municipal administrations and Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB), also took active part in drainage of accumulated water after rain.

Chairman DMC South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh and Director Sanitation Asim Ali Khan also inspected de-watering in district South areas, said a spokesperson of the DMC South.

He said that the DMC South is put on high-alert in view of forecast of more rain and it is ready to immediately respond in case of any emergency situation.

Public representatives and concerned staff along with all available resources, staffers and machinery were also present on the roads to provide relief to the people in the rains, he added.

The public can register their complaints at the DMC South's Rain Emergency Control Room phone no: 99211429-99211390.

