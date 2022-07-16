UrduPoint.com

One Tourist Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Kalash Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

One tourist killed, three injured in road accident in Kalash valley

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) ::A tourist was killed and three others injured in a road accident in Kalash Valley, District Chitral due to bad road condition and torrential rain in the area.

According to Bomburit Police Station, Amjad Khan, son of Farid Khan, a resident of Timargarh, came to Bomburit along with his friends for a walk.

When he was returning from Kalash valley to Chitral, his car fell into a deep ditch and later the river of Bomburit. As a result of which, Amjad Khan died on the spot while his three companions Rehmatullah, Sohail Ahmed and Rahimullah were seriously injured.

The locals brought the injured to Ayun Rural Health Center where after first aid they were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral. According to the hospital officials, the condition of all the three injured is stated to be stable.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Road Car Died Road Accident Chitral Sohail Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in di ..

Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in different fields

55 minutes ago
 Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team ..

Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team to 80-4 at lunch

1 hour ago
 PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

2 hours ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

3 hours ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.