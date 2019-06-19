One tourist of Karachi dies, two others injured in Naran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :At least one tourist died and two others critically injured when a parked a jeep at a slope slipped downward and crushed teenage tourists of school Karachi at Lake Saif ul Malook road

According to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Naran in the morning, they received emergency from Lake Saif ul Malook where 15 years old Zeeshan resident of North Karachi was brought dead to BHU.

The unfortunate dead and injured students belonged to the Usman Public School North Karachi who had come to Naran for visit.

The two other critically injured those were identified as 16 years old Abdullah son of Shaheen Khan resident of North Karachi with chest and spinal injury while the third one was 17 years old Abdur Rehman son of Amjad resident of North Karachi with left ankle injury.

After initial treatment, the injured and dead body was shifted to the Balakot Tehsil headquarter hospital.