One transgender killed, another injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A transgender was killed and another injured in a firing at Taj Chowk, Mingora, said police on Tuesday.

The dead transgender has been identified as Osama alias Mahnoor while the injured was Israr alias Gulalai. The dead body and injured were shifted to the hospital.

The murderer has been identified as Nawab. However, the motive behind the attack could not be ascertained.