One-Way Glass Film Highlights Women Empowerment

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 07:46 PM

One-Way Glass film highlights women empowerment

Khaas contemporary art gallery screened One-Way Glass, a film directed by Nauman Khalid, here Thursday to highlight women's empowerment and social issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Khaas contemporary art gallery screened One-Way Glass, a film directed by Nauman Khalid, here Thursday to highlight women's empowerment and social issues.

The film screening was followed by a conversation with Nauman Khalid and Irfan Ahmed Urfi.

'One-Way Glass' is a passion project for the filmmaker which has been a long time in the making from the inception of the idea to the time that it's taken to bring it to the screen. The film is based on writer Irfan Ahmed Urfi's book of short stories in urdu, 'Paon' (Feet), which was published in 2015.

The narrative of the film revolves around its female South Asian protagonist. Two male characters form part of the film's triumvirate. One-way Glass sheds light on the lives of the two South Asian immigrants and the intersection of their lives with a white male native from Britain. Through these characters, the film explores the lived experience of the South Asian diaspora and issues of migrancy, gender, and class.

'One-way Glass' is the story of a hapless migrant Pakistani woman, who is trapped in a violent situation.

She is caught in the harsh realities of modern-day London, trying to make a living whilst also struggling through the trials and tribulations of her failing marriage. The story revolves around the strong woman's vulnerabilities as she struggles with her work, marriage, faith, and attempts to find happiness. Most importantly, it is a story that represents the human condition � it is a tale of human needs and foibles; the hand that fate deals; how life is circumscribed by the given; the choices available in the face of adversity, and the decision to make a firm, empowering choice by a woman pushed to the wall, said the organizers.

Such stories need to be shared through literature, art, and through cinema to bring about a greater understanding of the struggles of people inhabiting the margins and especially of disenfranchised women within these communities who defy the odds to realize a better future for themselves, the organizers said.

'One-way Glass' is an international project with filmmakers and creatives coming together from Germany, Turkey, Italy, Brazil, Colombia, Russia, Australia, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

