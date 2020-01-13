UrduPoint.com
One Wedding Guest Dies, 5 Injured During Firing In Wedding Party In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

One man has died while 5 have been critically injured during firing in a wedding party.According to police two rival groups exchanged fire in a wedding party here over old enmity

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) One man has died while 5 have been critically injured during firing in a wedding party.According to police two rival groups exchanged fire in a wedding party here over old enmity.

One person was killed and 5 were injured.

Two among the injured are stated to be in precarious condition.Mian Hamza Nangana landlord was fired upon and during firing one wedding guest Sajjad Gondal died.Police sources said son of a retired DSP was involved in the firing incident who was arrested.DPO Ammara Tahir has ordered to arrest the remaining assailants.

