One-week Poultry Farming Course To Begin On Aug 18
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A one-week free training course on poultry farming will start here at the Poultry Research Institute from August 18.
“Both women and men who wish to participate in the course can get their registration done at the Institute by August 18 on the prescribed application form,” a DPR news release said.
There would be no fee for the course and certificates would also be issued to the participants on the completion of the course on August 22.
According to the Senior Research Officer of the Extension Department, the poultry farming course would provide awareness about the development of chickens.
“From this course, people associated with poultry farming can get important basic information about poultry farming and develop the poultry farming industry,” he added.
