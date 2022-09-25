UrduPoint.com

One Week Remains In Excise Rebate Offer, Taxpayers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

One week remains in excise rebate offer, taxpayers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Excise taxpayers were urged to avail the rebate offer given by the Punjab government as offer would end by September 30, said an excise official.

Excise and Taxation Officer Admin/ property wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori said that the three months rebate offer has been entered into last week and urged the big taxpayers including traders to get maximum benefit from the opportunity. ETO further said that the awareness drive about the offer was also underway.

He said that they had recovered over Rs 300 million out of Rs 560 million property tax target set for three months rebate offer. Mr Qasoori said that the submission of taxes through E-pay was in full swing now a days as 10 percent rebate on property tax and 15 percent on payment of token taxes was being offered.

He said that payments of taxes through E-pay was easy way as taxpayers could submit taxes by sitting at their homes.

Excise officer further said that 100 percent property challans had been distributed among 1,75,000 property taxpayers across the district and added that Rs 800 million property tax target was set for Multan district during ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

He said that the taxes with actual amount would be recovered after end of rebate offer and crackdown against chronic and dead defaulters would also be launched for recovery of pending dues soon.

Mr Qasoori stated that the front desks have been set up at excise office for the guidance of the taxpayers and to facilitate them.

