One-week Training Workshop For Agriculture Census 2024 Starts On KP

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A one week training on preparation of Agriculture Census 2024 started here in the provincial capital.

The training program was being conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) with the aim of obtaining comprehensive and detailed data related to the agriculture sector in the country, said a press release issued here by the office of the deputy commissioner.

The training would focus on various aspects of agriculture, with special emphasis on information gathering of resources such as land, crops, orchards, livestock, and agricultural machinery.

This data to be collected during the census would be used in agricultural planning and development strategies at the national level, enabling agricultural self-sufficiency and increased productivity.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rao Hashim, Chief Statistics Officer Muhammad Anwar, District Statistics Coordinator Javed Iqbal, and officials of the Agriculture Department participated in the first day of the training held at Peshawar Government school.

The participants were made aware of statistical methods, advanced softwares, and data collection methods to better carry out the agricultural census process.

