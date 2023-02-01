UrduPoint.com

One-wheeler Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

One-wheeler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an accused for doing one-wheeling on his motorcycle in the jurisdictions of Kotwali police station.

District police in a crackdown against one-wheelers had arrested an accused Ali Haider while doing one-wheeling in the jurisdictions of Kotwali police station near Al-Sheikh Hospital and confiscated his motorcycle. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

