UrduPoint.com

One-wheelers To Be Dealt With Iron Hands: Traffic Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 03:40 PM

One-wheelers to be dealt with iron hands: traffic officer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :City traffic Police will take stern legal actions against one-wheelers on the occasion of Jashn-e-Azadi (14th August).

Chief Traffic Officer Mian Muhammad Akmal said here Thursday that none would be allowed to take law into hands and warned that youth found involved in zigzag driving and one-wheeling will be sent behind bars besides registration of cases against them.

He said that such elements play havoc with their lives but others also. Careful driving and abiding by the traffic rules is in the best interest of all of us, he said.

He said that youngsters under 18-year of age should not be allowed to sit on the driving seat.

He said that the main focus of the traffic police was to control road accidents, violation of traffic laws, one-wheeling, over speeding etc.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic August All Best

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

1 hour ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

2 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

2 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

3 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.