One-wheelers to be dealt with iron hands: traffic officer

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :City traffic Police will take stern legal actions against one-wheelers on the occasion of Jashn-e-Azadi (14th August).

Chief Traffic Officer Mian Muhammad Akmal said here Thursday that none would be allowed to take law into hands and warned that youth found involved in zigzag driving and one-wheeling will be sent behind bars besides registration of cases against them.

He said that such elements play havoc with their lives but others also. Careful driving and abiding by the traffic rules is in the best interest of all of us, he said.

He said that youngsters under 18-year of age should not be allowed to sit on the driving seat.

He said that the main focus of the traffic police was to control road accidents, violation of traffic laws, one-wheeling, over speeding etc.