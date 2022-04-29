One wheeling, aerial firing banned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed a ban on one-wheeling, aerial firing among several other harmful practices to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure security on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a notification, the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aun Haider Gonal has imposed a ban one wheeling on motorcycle, over speeding, aerial firing, possession or display of weapon, use of tinted glass in the sale, purchase, transporting of chemicals and installation of warning lights in private vehicles.

Similarly ban of Afghan refugees in Bazaars for a period starting from May 1 to 10 in District Dir lower in the public interest.